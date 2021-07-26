 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Body of missing nurse found in mountains in Nara

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 26, 2021

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police launched a murder case after the body of a missing nurse was found in the mountains in Nara City last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 26).

At around 12:30 p.m. on July 23, police found the body lying face-up in a grove of trees in the Nakamachi area.

Police later used the results of a DNA analysis to confirm that the body of is that of 56-year-old Junko Sasaoka.

The body, which had turned partially skeletal, was clothed in a coat and jeans. Police did not reveal the body showed signs of external wounds.

The corpse of a missing nurse was found in Nara City on July 23 (Twitter)

Sasaoka lived in Yamatokoriyama City, about 5 kilometers from where her body was found. On July 8 and 9, she commuted to a special home for the elderly in Osaka Prefecture.

Her sister reported her missing with the Koriyama Police Station on July 15. Police began searching for her the following day.

Police are now examining security camera footage in search of clues in the case.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »