Bank employee accused of raping woman in Shinjuku parking garage

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a male employee of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. over the alleged rape of a woman at JR Shinjuku Station, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 11).

At around 11:30, Motoki Kariya, 30, spotted the woman, a 20-year-old company employee, searching for her rail pass inside her bag at a ticket gate. “Perhaps it is better to go to another place?” he said to her.

Thereafter, the suspect took the woman to an underground parking garage at the station where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Kariya, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I called out to her to pick her up, but [the act] was consensual,” the supsect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

According to police, Kariya was not acquainted with the woman. After the incident, she reported the matter to a nearby police box.

Kariya was arrested after he reported “finding” the woman’s mobile telephone and wallet to police.

Kariya is currently working at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. through an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Card.