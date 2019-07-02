Bangladeshi national suspected of scamming customers at Kinshicho bar

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Bangladeshi national who is suspected of scamming customers at a bar he managed in Sumida Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 2).

On October 28, the suspect, 41, allegedly charged the credit card of a 41-year-old male customer at the bar, located near JR Kinshicho Station, while also collecting 320,000 yen in cash from them.

“This card does not work,” he reportedly falsely told them. “If you pay by cash, I’ll give you a good deal on another bottle.”

The suspect, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. “I did it because sales were down,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the victim was intoxicated at the time. Police believe that the suspect, who no longer operates the bar in question, was behind 15 other cases that have taken place this year in which the amount swindled totaled about 3.2 million yen.

Police are aware of a total of 63 similar cases that have taken place at establishments located near the station since January. The amount lost in the cases totaled around 32 million yen.