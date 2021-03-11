Bangladeshi accused of molesting woman on subway platform

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Bangladeshi over the alleged molestation of a woman on a subway platform in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 10).

Last November, Mahdi Emdy Hasan, 21, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, at an escalator for the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line at Ichigaya Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hasan denied the allegations.

According to police, Hasan works in the construction industry. Prior to the incident, the suspect grabbed the arm of the woman after she exited a subway train. He then escorted her over to the escalator.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.