Australian national nabbed for spraying graffiti on Marunouchi Line cars

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male Australian national for allegedly spraying graffiti on subway cars in Bunkyo Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 4).

In the early morning hours of February 19, Paul Han trespassed into the Koishikawa Rail Yard and allegedly sprayed red, blue, yellow and black paint on the side of two Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line subway cars.

Han surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. During questioning on suspicion of causing property damage, the suspect denied the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Han left Japan. However, police apprehended him upon his arrival at Narita International Airport on Wednesday.

Upon his apprehension, the suspect was in possession of marking pens, cans of spray paint, a headlight and a camera, which has led investigators to believe he returned to Japan to spray more graffiti.

Since 2015, Han has come to Japan for short-term stays once or twice per year. During his visits, he has traveled to a number of locations, including Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectures.

Han is likely one member of a group of foreigners who spray graffiti on the sides of trains in Japan. In addition to the Bunkyo case, police are investigating whether the suspect was behind 30 other similar incidents in the capital.