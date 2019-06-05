 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Australian national accused of threatening to harm wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 5, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male Australian national for allegedly threatening to harm his wife while they lived apart, reports Fuji News Network (June 5).

On May 29, Tristan Mikros de Jong allegedly sent a letter to the Ikebukuro Police Station in which he threatened to cause injury to her.

The Australian admits to the allegations, police said.

Tristan Mikros de Jong
Tristan Mikros de Jong (Twitter)

According to police, the wife of the victim fled their residence due to domestic violence administered by de Jong. The suspect then sent letters to several police stations in seeking her whereabouts.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »