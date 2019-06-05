Australian national accused of threatening to harm wife

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male Australian national for allegedly threatening to harm his wife while they lived apart, reports Fuji News Network (June 5).

On May 29, Tristan Mikros de Jong allegedly sent a letter to the Ikebukuro Police Station in which he threatened to cause injury to her.

The Australian admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the wife of the victim fled their residence due to domestic violence administered by de Jong. The suspect then sent letters to several police stations in seeking her whereabouts.