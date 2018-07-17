Assemblyman’s son accused of assaulting sex business employee

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested the 24-year-old son of a member of the Osaka Prefectural Assembly over the alleged assault of an employee of a sex business at a love hotel in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 11).

At around 8:00 a.m. on June 4, Katsugo Tomiyama, a third-year university student living in Higashi Osaka City, allegedly stomped on a 64-year-old male employee of a so-called “delivery health” out-call business at the hotel, located in the Gotanda area, causing injuries to the victim’s hip.

The suspect also stole 27,000 yen in cash from the victim, according to the Osaki Police Station.

Tomiyama, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, partially denies the allegations. “I only took back my own money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect is the eldest son of Katsunari Tomiyama, a member of the Osaka Prefectural Assembly. He came to Tokyo to search for a job.

The incident took place after the suspect and the victim got into a dispute over the necessary payment and procedure for the services of a female employee of the business, police said.

Police also said that the suspect was drunk at the time.