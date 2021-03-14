ASDF staffer accused of using stimulant drugs after Kabukicho stop

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a male Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) staff member over the alleged use of stimulant drugs after he was stopped in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 12).

At around 6:30 p.m. on March 7, an officer on patrol in the Kabukicho red-light district stopped the unnamed staff member, aged in his 40s, for voluntary questioning after he was seen behaving suspiciously.

The results of a subsequent analysis of the urine of the staff member, stationed at Yokota Air Base, gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

“We are currently confirming the facts [of the case],” said a representative of the ASDF. “If the allegations prove factual, we will deal with [the matter] harshly.”