 Press "Enter" to skip to content

ASDF staffer accused of using stimulant drugs after Kabukicho stop

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 14, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a male Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) staff member over the alleged use of stimulant drugs after he was stopped in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 12).

At around 6:30 p.m. on March 7, an officer on patrol in the Kabukicho red-light district stopped the unnamed staff member, aged in his 40s, for voluntary questioning after he was seen behaving suspiciously.

The results of a subsequent analysis of the urine of the staff member, stationed at Yokota Air Base, gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

“We are currently confirming the facts [of the case],” said a representative of the ASDF. “If the allegations prove factual, we will deal with [the matter] harshly.”

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »