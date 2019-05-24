 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aomori: Corpse of newborn found; mother remains missing

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 24, 2019

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police are continuing a search for a woman who went missing earlier this month after the corpse of her newborn was found along a breakwater in Aomori City on Wednesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 22).

At around 4:30 p.m., a male passerby tipped off police after spotting “a baby floating at sea.” Officers arriving at the scene found the infant girl about one meter from the breakwater.

According to police, the body did not exhibit signs of external wounds. As well, the child had been dead for several days.

Police later revealed that the child and her mother, aged in her 30s, were reported missing in the middle of this month by her husband.

The corpse of a newborn was found along a breakwater in Aomori City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Officers searching the area found a backpack that is believed to be belong to the woman in between some concrete blocks used for shoreline protection. It contained diapers and a mobile telephone.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

