American male suspected of assaulting 8 people in Aoyama

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old American male who is suspected of assaulting eight people in Minato Ward earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 8).

At around 6:10 p.m. on July 12, Richard David Robinson Jr., of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beat a woman, aged in her 50s, in the face on a road in the Minami Aoyama area near his residence.

The woman suffered injuries that required one week to heal, according to the Azabu Police Station.

Robinson, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “Truly, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Robinson was apprehended at the scene by police responding to several distress calls originating from the same area.

Around that same time, Robinson is suspected of assaulting or ramming seven other men and women, aged in their 30s to 70s, with whom he was not acquainted over a 10-minute period.

The attacks took place over a distance of 300 meters in Minami Aoyama and Nishi Azabu. Police previously arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack upon one of the other seven persons.