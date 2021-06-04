American English teacher suspected of smuggling cannabis oil

TOKYO (TR) – A 43-year-old male English teacher is suspected of smuggling and trafficking cannabis oil, customs officials revealed on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 4).

On April 24, Richard Melgarejo, an American, allegedly attempted to receive a package containing 2 kilograms of cannabis oil addressed to a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture, according to Tokyo Customs.

The cannabis oil, valued at around 80 million yen, was concealed inside bottles of a hair treatment product. The package arrived in Japan via air cargo.

It was not revealed whether Melgarejo, who lives in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki, admits to the allegations.

The Kanto Narcotics Control Department later searched his residence and found 5 more kilograms of cannabis oil (with a street value of around 200 million yen).

Authorities are now investigating whether Melgarejo is part of a smuggling ring.