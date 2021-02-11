Alpen chief accused of sexually assaulting woman in Nagoya hotel

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested the chairman of sporting goods chain Alpen Co. over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a hotel in Nagoya last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 11).

On 45-minute period on the afternoon on November 29, Taizo Mizuno, 72, allegedly jumped atop the woman, 42, and choked her inside a room in the hotel in Naka Ward.

Mizuno also fondled her body and stole the woman’s driver’s license and 100,000 yen in cash. The woman suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said.

Upon his his arrest on suspicion of assault resulting in injury and theft on Wednesday, Mizuno admitted to the allegations. “We got into a scuffle during an argument,” Mizuno said. “But I didn’t assault her, and I didn’t do anything obscene. I also didn’t steal any money.”

According to police, the incident took place during the first meeting between Mizuno and the victim. She lodged a complaint with police in December.

Founded in 1972 in Nagoya, the chain boasts about 400 stores nationwide, according to the company’s web site.