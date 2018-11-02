All in the family: Couple used daughter in swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have three members of a family in the defrauding of an 80-year-old woman from Fukui City, Fukui Prefecture earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 1).

Police believe that Kazuo Miyakoshi and his wife Harumi, both 52, and their daughter Yuria, 22, are members of a fraud ring that has swindled wealthy persons nationwide out of around 400 million yen.

In swindling the woman in Fukui, a member of the trio posed as an employee of a securities company in telling her over the telephone that she must settle a “loan-related problem.” The suspects then fraudulently obtained 10.5 million yen in cash from her.

At one point during the carrying out of the crime, Harumi and Yuria stored the cash in a coin-operated locker, police said.

All three suspects deny the allegations. “With here being too much to think about, I do not know about that [case],” Yuria was quoted by police.