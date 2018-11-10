 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Real estate employee robbed of ¥40 million in cash

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 10, 2018

AICHI (TR) – A man employed in the real estate industry was robbed of nearly 40 million yen in Nagoya on Friday, police said, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 8).

At around 2:30 p.m., an unknown male perpetrator came up behind the man, 78, on a road in the Sakae area and snatched a shoulder bag containing 38 million yen in cash.

The perpetrator then fled the scene. The man was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim withdrew the cash, which represented proceeds from transactions, from a bank.

A man was robbed of 38 million yen in cash on a road in Nagoya on Friday (Twitter)

According to a witness, the perpetrator was dressed entirely in black. He was also wearing a knit cap and breathing mask.

