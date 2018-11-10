Aichi: Real estate employee robbed of ¥40 million in cash

AICHI (TR) – A man employed in the real estate industry was robbed of nearly 40 million yen in Nagoya on Friday, police said, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 8).

At around 2:30 p.m., an unknown male perpetrator came up behind the man, 78, on a road in the Sakae area and snatched a shoulder bag containing 38 million yen in cash.

The perpetrator then fled the scene. The man was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim withdrew the cash, which represented proceeds from transactions, from a bank.

According to a witness, the perpetrator was dressed entirely in black. He was also wearing a knit cap and breathing mask.