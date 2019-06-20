Aichi: Pro rugby player Ryota Kabashima accused of possessing cocaine

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested professional rugby player Ryota Kabashima over the alleged possession of cocaine, reports Nikkan Sports (June 20).

According to police, Kabashima, a 28-year-old member of rugby union team Toyota Verblitz, allegedly possessed of 1 gram of cocaine — valued at around 20,000 yen — while inside a taxi in Toyota City on April 4.

“I have no memory [of the matter],” Kabashima was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

After the suspect exited the taxi, the driver found that he had left behind a wallet. Two days later, a representative from the taxi company delivered the wallet to a police box. The wallet contained Kabashima’s driver’s license and the cocaine, police said.

Toyota Verblitz is owned by Toyota Motor Co. “It is regrettable that an athlete in a sport [rooted in] fair play has been arrested,” a representative of the car maker was quoted. “We would like to apologize to our fans and supporters.”