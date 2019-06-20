 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Pro rugby player Ryota Kabashima accused of possessing cocaine

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 20, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested professional rugby player Ryota Kabashima over the alleged possession of cocaine, reports Nikkan Sports (June 20).

According to police, Kabashima, a 28-year-old member of rugby union team Toyota Verblitz, allegedly possessed of 1 gram of cocaine — valued at around 20,000 yen — while inside a taxi in Toyota City on April 4.

“I have no memory [of the matter],” Kabashima was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Ryota Kabashima
Ryota Kabashima (Twitter)

After the suspect exited the taxi, the driver found that he had left behind a wallet. Two days later, a representative from the taxi company delivered the wallet to a police box. The wallet contained Kabashima’s driver’s license and the cocaine, police said.

Toyota Verblitz is owned by Toyota Motor Co. “It is regrettable that an athlete in a sport [rooted in] fair play has been arrested,” a representative of the car maker was quoted. “We would like to apologize to our fans and supporters.”

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »