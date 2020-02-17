Aichi police: Man beaten by colleague froze to death

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police earlier this month arrested a 36-year-old employee at a construction company over the alleged assault of a male colleague who later died, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

Between the night of February 7 and the following morning, Tatsuya Amau, an employee soil stabilization firm Nishi Nippon Kaihatsu, allegedly beat colleague Yuji Iwasaki, 35, in the head and other parts of his body on the premises of the company in the Usaka area of the town of Agui.

Amau then left for home. When he returned on the morning of February 8, he found Iwasaki collapsed in a garage.

Emergency services personnel arriving at the scene confirmed Iwasaki dead. Upon Amau’s arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

The results of an autopsy conducted on February 9 revealed that Iwasaki froze to death, police said.

Amau and Iwasaki lived at the same company dormitory. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.