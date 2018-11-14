Aichi: Murder of Nagoya housewife remains unsolved 19 years later

AICHI (TR) – On the 19th anniversary of the murder of a housewife in Nagoya, the family of the victim sought the help of the public in locating the killer, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 14).

On November 13, 1999, Namiko Takaha, 32, was fatally stabbed by an unknown person at her residence in Nishi Ward. An examination of the victim’s body showed wounds to the arms and neck. The woman’s two-year-old son was unharmed in the incident, according to police.

The case remains unsolved. On Tuesday, members of Takaha’s family, including her husband Satoru, distributed information sheets to the public in hopes of locating the killer.

During the incident, a struggle ensued between the Takaha and the perpetrator, who was injured. Based on bloodstains found at the scene, police learned that the killer is a woman with blood type B.

Witnesses claimed to have seen a suspicious woman, standing around 160 centimeters tall, in the parking lot of the residence. Based on footprints left at the scene, she also wears size-24 shoes, police said.