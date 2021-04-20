Aichi: Man who ‘feared relatives’ did not reveal death of mother

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old man after he was found to be living with a corpse likely belonging to his mother in the town of Oharu, reports Fuji News Network (April 20).

At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, police working off a tip entered the residence in the Kitamajima area and found the body atop a futon on the first floor.

According to police, the person had been dead for several weeks. As well, the body showed no signs of external wounds.

“I wanted to help my mother, but I couldn’t,” said Kiyofumi Kato. “I feared her relatives would blame me if it were known that she died.”

His mother is 87-year-old Nobuko Kato. Prior to the discovery, a relative of hers contacted police after noticing an accumulation of newspapers in the mail slot for the residence.