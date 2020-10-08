Aichi: Man found murdered in Owariasahi residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefural Police have launched a murder case after a man was found dead in a residence in Owariasahi City, reports the Kochi Shimbun (Oct. 6).

According to the Moriyama Police Station, the body is likely that of 80-year-old Masayuki Tsutsui. He lives in the residence with his wife and son, aged in his 50s.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a nurse visiting the residence found Tsutsui collapsed and bleeding from his face in the first-floor living room.

Tsutsui was later confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

At the time of discovery, Tsutsui’s wife and son were at home. Police are planning to question the pair about the circumstances that led to the death of Tsutsui.