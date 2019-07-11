Aichi cops seek man, 27, after brother found murdered

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man after his brother was murdered at their residence in Tahara City early Thursday, reports TBS News (July 11).

At just past 4:00 a.m., the mother of Masakazu Yamada alerted emergency services. “My son is collapsed and bleeding,” she reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Yamada, 30, with several stab wounds to the back and shoulder. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

In addition to his mother, Yamada shared the residence with his younger brother, whose whereabouts are not known.

Police later confirmed that the brother’s vehicle was found abandoned near the North Exit of JR Shizuoka Station in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police are planning to obtain a warrant for the arrest of the brother on suspicion of murder.