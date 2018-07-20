Aichi cops hunt for man in convenience store robbery in Okazaki

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are searching for a man who used a knife to rob a convenience store in Okazaki City early Thursday, reports TV Asahi (July 19).

At around 4:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered an outlet of Lawson and pulled out the knife as a female clerk, 56, totaled sales for a register. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened before snatching 38,000 yen in cash and fleeing by bicycle.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and nobody was injured, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the suspect stands around 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black work clothes, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.