Aichi cops bust illegal slot parlor Nagoya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 8, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police seized more than 30 illegal slot machines from a parlor in Nagoya’s Naka Ward during a raid earlier this week, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 7).

On Tuesday night, police raided the parlor, located in the Shinsakae area, and arrested Katsuya Ito, 37, and Ken Fujii, 36, for allegedly providing illegal gambling.

Officers also seized 34 high-return pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines considered to be in violation of the law.

Aichi police seized 34 machines from a slot parlor in Nagoya’s Chuo Ward on Tuesday (Twitter)

Ito denies the allegations. However, Fujii admits to the charges, police said.

