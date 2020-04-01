Actor Makoto Sakamoto accused of domestic violence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested actor Makoto Sakamoto on suspicion of domestic violence, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 31).

At around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Sakamoto, 42, allegedly grabbed the hand of his wife, aged in her 40s, inside their apartment in Taito Ward while striking his mother-in-law, aged in her 70s.

His mother-in-law lives in a different unit in the same building. Neither she nor her daughter suffered an injury, the Asakusa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest, Sakamoto, who was drunk at the time, denied the allegations. “I didn’t assault [anyone],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Since making his debut in the entertainment business more than two

decades ago, Sakamoto has appeared in a number of television dramas, including “Kaseifu no Mitazono” for TV Asahi in 2018. He is also known for his supporting role in the film “Densha Otoko” (2005).