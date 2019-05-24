Accountant accused of attempting to molest school girl outside elevator

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old male accountant for attempting to molest a middle school girl in Chofu City earlier this month, reports TBS News (May 22).

At around 5:00 p.m. on May 12, Yutaka Tomizawa, a certified public accountant, grabbed the girl from behind as she exited the elevator inside an apartment building. Tomizawa then covered up her mouth and allegedly attempted to fondle her body.

After the girl screamed, Tomizawa fled via an emergency staircase, police said.

Tomizawa, who has been accused of attempted indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Tomizawa was not acquainted with the victim, who was returning home at the time of the incident. He surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken inside the building.