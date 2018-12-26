7 women accuse photojournalist Ryuichi Hirokawa of sexual abuse

TOKYO (TR) – A total of seven women have come forward to claim that they were sexually abused by famous photojournalist Ryuichi Hirokawa, a weekly tabloid reports in its latest issue.

In Shukan Bunshun (Jan. 3-10), which hit newsstands on Wednesday, the magazine says Hirokawa demanded sex and nude photo sessions from the victims.

In one case, a woman working part-time at Days Japan, a photography magazine founded by Hirokawa in 2004, was ordered by the photojournalist to come to a hotel room after she requested instruction on how to take better photographs.

Upon her arrival, he escorted the woman to the bed, where he allegedly engaged in sex with her. The woman told Bunshun that she was unable to fend off his sexual advances out of fear.

In commenting on the incident, Hirokawa denied the allegations, telling Bunshun that he “did not bring a person who did not wish to be there” to the hotel. In speaking on the allegations of all seven women, he said, “Since [the women] were attracted to me, I did not use my position [to get what I wanted].”

Chernobyl and Fukushima

Hirokawa is known for documenting the nuclear meltdowns in Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima Prefecture in 2011. Two years ago, he authored the book “Chernobyl and Fukushima,” which chronicles the victims of both disasters through photographs.

The photojournalist currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Days Japan, whose motto pronounces: “A single picture can move the nation.” The magazine regularly features photographs from war-torn regions across the globe, often highlighting the plight of refugees.