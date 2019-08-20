10-minute caper: Safe stolen in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – Ten minutes — that’s all it took for three thieves to steal a safe containing 5 million yen in property from the office of a restaurant in Osaka City on August 16.

In security camera footage provided by NHK (Aug. 19), two of the perpetrators, attired in work clothes, are shown exiting a vehicle parked in Naniwa Ward. They then cross the street and approach the office.

One of them uses a hammer to smash a window in the front door to gain access to the inside. There, they locate the safe and flip it end-over-end toward the door.

Once outside, they load it into the rear of the vehicle, driven by the third perpetrator. As the vehicle speeds off, the safe shifts inside the back, smashing the rear window.

According to the male owner of the restaurant, the safe contained 5 million yen in cash and valuables. “I’ve got a bad feeling about it because only a limited number of people know the location of the safe and that it contains cash,” he said. “For such a thing to happen, it is quite shocking.”

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the three trio on suspicion of theft.