Passenger aboard Suruga Bay Ferry goes missing after tumbling into water

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A passenger who was aboard the Suruga Bay Ferry on Tuesday went missing during a one-hour voyage earlier this week, the local coast guard has revealed.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a crew member for the ferry reported man missing with the coast guard, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 17).

Patrol boats with the Shimizu Coast Guard Office and helicopters then began searching for the man, aged in his 30s.

Security camera footage taken aboard the vessel shows the man tumbling into the water. A wallet and mobile telephone that are believed to belong to him were found inside the ferry.

The ferry departed Shimizu Bay at 4:20 p.m. and arrived at Toi Bay about one hour later.

The coast guard is now investigating why the man tumbled into the water.