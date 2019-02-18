Ibaraki: 2 Kubota employees seriously injured after stabbing at research center

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police believe a male temporary employee at a research center for industrial machinery manufacturer Kubota Corp. stabbed another employee before slashing himself on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 18).

At around 10:00 p.m., the temporary employee, aged in his 40s, is believed to have used a knife to slash the other employee, also in his 40s, in the head at the research center, located in Tsukubamirai City.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police later found the suspected perpetrator unconscious with stab wounds to the head inside his vehicle on the premises of the center. Several knives were retrieved from the vehicle.

According to police, the temporary employee works under the other employee. Witnesses told police that the pair got into a dispute just prior to the incident.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder.