‘Cluster’ of coronavirus infections found at Philippine pub in Katsushika

TOKYO (TR) – More than a dozen persons connected to a hostess club in Katsushika Ward have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ward has revealed.

According to the ward, a “cluster” of infections has emerged at club New Pub Lisa, a so-called “Phlippine pub” located in the Kameari area.

On August 29, three employees and three customers tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Between August 20 and 27, some of them began suffering from a fever and lack of energy.

Beginning on August 30, an additional 15 employees received tests. On Thursday, eight persons also tested positive.

According to the ward, the total number of positive tests for persons connected at the club stands at 15.

Prior to the outbreak, the club was boasting a “COVID-19 safety sticker,” which is available for download on the site of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.