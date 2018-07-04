Tokyo: Man assaults convenience store staff member in theft of yogurt drinks

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man who assaulted a staff member at a convenience store in Itabashi Ward during an attempted theft earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (July 3).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Hiroshi Miyao walked out of the store, located in the Hasune area, without paying for two yogurt drinks he had placed in his bag. When he was confronted outside by the 28-year-old male assistant manager, the suspect elbowed the employee in the abdomen. He then fled the scene.

Another employee then tipped off police. After officers arriving at the store spotted Miyao nearby, the suspect fled again. Officers later apprehended him on the premises of a private house.

“I did it due to stress,” the suspect was quoted by police. “In order to flee from the shop staff, I assaulted [him].”