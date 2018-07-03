Osaka: Corpse of woman, 40, with cord around neck found in residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a 40-year-old woman inside her residence in Izumi City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 2).

At around 10:40 a.m., the body of Kazumi Kitaguchi was found lying face-up atop a futon inside her residence, located in the Kurodoricho area, by a relative.

According to the Izumi Police Station, a cord was wrapped around Kitaguchi’s neck. As well, her clothing had not been disturbed, the front door was locked, and the interior of the residence did not show signs of having been ransacked.

In the middle of June, Kitaguchi consulted with the Izumi Police Station about domestic violence. In addition to examining the results of an autopsy, police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.

Police are treating the death of Kitaguchi as being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.