Ishikawa: Man steals ¥20,000 from school girl after drugging her inside hotel

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the theft of 20,000 yen from a high school girl after he drugged her during an illicit encounter in Kanazawa City last month, reports Nikkan Sports (June 28).

On June 18, Hiroto Takeyama allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl inside a hotel room while knowing she is a minor. He also laced a drink consumed by her with a sleeping powder and stole 20,000 yen from her bag after she fell asleep.

The Nanao Police Station did not reveal whether the suspect, who has been accused of child prostitution and theft, admits to the allegations.

The suspect met the girl on a dating site. The matter emerged after the girl consulted with police after the incident.