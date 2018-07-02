Saitama: Corpses of elderly man, daughter found in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of the bodies of a man, 90, and his daughter, 63, inside their residence in Saitama City last week, reports TBS News (June 29).

At around 11:40 a.m. on June 29, a certified care worker visiting the residence, located in the Uetakecho area of Kita Ward, found the body of the man in the bathroom and that of his daughter atop a bed.

According to police, neither body exhibited signs of external wounds, and the interior of the residence did not appear to have been ransacked.

Police did not reveal why murder-suicide is suspected.