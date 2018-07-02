Fukuoka: Apartment building latest target in rash of arson cases

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating whether a string of arson cases that have taken place in Fukuoka City over the past several weeks are related, reports TBS News (July 2).

At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police were tipped off about a blaze at a garbage collection area of an apartment complex in Hakata Ward. The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes later. There were no injuries, according to police.

Police are treating the case as arson. Since the end of last month, there have been 12 cases of fires started under suspicious circumstances in Hakata and Highashi wards.

The incident on Monday is the third to target the Hakata apartment complex. In the other two cases, the same garbage collection area and the entrance were set ablaze.

Police are analyzing security camera footage for clues as a part of the investigation.