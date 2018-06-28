Ibaraki police seek help of public in locating man who robbed convenience store

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who robbed a convenience store in Moriya City early Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (June 28).

At around 2:40 a.m., the perpetrator entered the store and held a knife up to a cashier. After snatching about 140,000 yen from a register, he fled the scene in the direction of Joso City, according to police.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and the employee was not injured, police said.

Images taken from security camera footage released by police show the suspect wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap and a white breathing mask. Believed to be in his 50s, he has a portly build and stands about 180 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Toride Police Station at 0297-77-0110.