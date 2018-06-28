Ibaraki: Man dies in plunge from 10th floor of buidling after arrival of police

IBARAKI (TR) – A man plunged to his death from his tenth-floor residence in Ushiku City after police visited on Wednesday night, reports TV Asahi (June 28).

At around 10:50 p.m., the man, 28, was found collapsed on the premises of the building, located in the Ushikucho area. He was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Ushiku Police Station.

The man was the subject of an investigation. Just prior to the discovery, officers visited the building and rang the man’s room via the intercom. However, the officers were not granted access.

Persons living in the building then alerted police after witnessing the man fall. Police believe he mistakenly fell in attempting to evade police.