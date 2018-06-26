Tokyo: Ex-yakuza among suspects in swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons, including a former gang member, over the alleged defrauding of an elderly woman in Koto Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (June 26).

In December, the woman, then 71, was told over the telephone by a person posing as an acquaintance employed at an asset management firm that funds were urgently needed to cover a financial problem.

Later, 3 million yen in cash was withdrawn from the woman’s bank account via a bank card provided by her.

The Fukagawa Police Station has accused Shogo Mochizuki, a 25-year-old former member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and Mamoru Tsuda, 24, of fraud. Mochizuki denies the allegations. Meanwhile, Tsuda has declined to comment.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be members of a fraud ring that targets elderly persons. The pair likely defrauded a total of 6 million yen from victims.