Tokyo cops nab yakuza over robbery where car dealer slashed with sword

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including two organized crime members, who allegedly attacked the manager of a used-car dealership in Chofu City during a robbery last year, reports Jiji Press (June 25).

At around 4:30 p.m. on November 9, three men, whose faces were covered with ski masks, entered the office of the dealership, located in the Jindaiji Kitamachi area, and sprayed the male manager, then 65, in the face with tear gas.

One of the perpetrators then slashed the manager in the left side of his abdomen with a Japanese sword before the trio fled with about 500,000 yen in cash and two mobile phones.

After an examination of security camera footage, Koji Ueno (44) and Yuji Ito (30), both members of the Inagawa-kai, and the two other suspects surfaced as persons of interest. Police did not reveal whether any of the suspects, who have been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admit to the allegations.

After the incident, the manager was transported to a hospital with serious wounds, but his condition was not considered life-threatening. His period of recovery is not known, police said.