Tochigi: Woman found dead, man unconscious in Sano residence

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead and a man unconscious inside his residence in Sano City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20).

At around 7:20 p.m., officers entered the residence, located in Wakamatsucho, and found Tomomi Hayakawa, 33, dead atop a futon inside a room with markings consistent with strangulation on her neck.

As well, the 38-year-old male resident of the apartment was found collapsed and unconscious inside another room. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains unconscious, according to the Sano Police Station.

The residence had been sealed with weather stripping. As well, a saucepan with burned charcoal briquettes was found on a table. It is suspected that the man collapsed after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

The cause of death of Hayakawa, who was employed at a association and lived in the same city, was later revealed to have been suffocation, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the boss of the man visited a police box to report that he had not arrived at work. The day before, the family of Hayakawa reported her missing with police.

Police are treating the case as murder-suicide.