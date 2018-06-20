Kagoshima: Man, 59, dies after being found bleeding in public bath

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation a 59-year-old man who was found bleeding from wounds at a public bath in Kanoya City on Tuesday later died, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 19).

At around 10:30 a.m., a staff member at the Kanoya Citizens Health Center, located in the Fudamoto area, alerted emergency personnel after a bather found Tomoaki Soda collapsed and bleeding from his abdomen in the bath area of the facility.

Soda was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. However, he was confirmed dead at around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Soda had suffered several wounds to the abdomen likely delivered by a knife. However, a weapon was not found at the scene, police said.

The center opened at 9:00 a.m. Police are now examining security camera footage to determine if any suspicious persons can be seen coming or going at the facility.

The center, which is run by the prefectural government, is located about 2.3 kilometers northeast of the city government office. Residences, shops and an elementary school are in the immediate area. In addition to the bath, the center includes a pool and gym.