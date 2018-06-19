Kanagawa: Man, 23, fatally strangles older sister in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the strangulation of his older sister, who later died, at their residence in Yokohama, reports Fuji News Network (June 18).

At around 11:30 p.m. on June 9, Tomomasa Kanae allegedly strangled his sister, 25-year-old Mamiko, at the residence, located in Tsuzuki Ward.

Following the incident, Mamiko was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. She died on Sunday, according to the Tsuzuki Police Station

Kanae, who was accused of attempted murder after the incident, admitted to the allegations. “We got into a dispute over housework,” the suspect was quoted.