Yakuza told uncooperative acquaintance he’d have to ‘make do’ without finger joints

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two organized crime members for allegedly threatening to require the removal of fingers of a male acquaintance who would not comply with a demand, reports Fuji News Network (June 14).

In December, Kenji Miyanishi (37) and Toshiyuki Takahashi (34), both members of the Sumiyoshi-kai, indicated that it was necessary to sever at least one finger of the victim after he expressed reluctance to join the gang and perform tasks.

“If you trouble your older brother, you will have to make do without the first or second joint of a finger,” Miyanishi reportedly threatened. Meanwhile, Takahashi questioned whether the victim was ready to sacrifice one or two fingers in exchange for not carrying out a remittance fraud scheme.

In the world of organized crime, the finger-cutting custom — known as yubitsume — is a deep-rooted act to show responsibility for a transgression.