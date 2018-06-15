Hiroshima police open murder case after stab-riddled corpse found in residence

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have opened a murder case after the stab-riddled body of a 73-year-old man was found in his residence in Kure City earlier this week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 15).

At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a neighbor tipped off police about an “offensive smell” coming from the residence, located in the Agachuo area. Offers entering the premises found the clothed body of Masami Fujishita collapsed in the bathroom with several stab wounds to the back and chest.

The results of an autopsy conducted on the Fujishita’s body, which had turned partially skeletal, revealed that the cause of death to be shock as a result of loss of blood. He is believed to have died about one month before the discovery.

Fujishita lived alone. At the time of arrival of police, the front door was not locked, and the interior showed now signs of having been ransacked.

Bloodstains were found in several locations inside the residence, including the bathroom, leading police to suspect that Fujishita was attacked inside.

Police have confirmed that Fujishita visited a hospital for an examination on April 28.

Police are now investigating whether Fujishita had encountered any problems with his associates.