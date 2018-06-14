Tokyo: Man enters Akasaka real estate office, stabs employee before fleeing

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a male employee of a real estate office in Minato Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (June 14).

At around noon, the man entered the third-floor office, located in a building in the Akasaka area, and used a knife to stab the employee, aged in his 30s.

According to the Akasaka Police Station, the man was rushed to a hospital with injuries to his head and chest that are not considered life-threatening. “A man I am not acquainted with all of sudden stabbed me,” the victim told police.

Police apprehended the suspect, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, on suspicion of attempted murder on a road about 800 meters from the office around 40 minutes later. The suspect was carrying a knife at the time of his apprehension, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.