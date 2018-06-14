Ibaraki: Human skull unearthed during construction work

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of what is believed to be a human skull at a construction site in Kashima City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (June 14).

At around 4:30 p.m., a male worker found the bone fragment buried beneath the surface during excavation work for a water-related project in the median of National Highway 124 in the Yawara area.

According to police, the fragment includes a portion of the skull from the forehead down to the face, with the chin area having suffered a chip.

Police are planning to have experts examine the fragment.