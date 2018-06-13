Tokyo: Fraud ring conned 3,600 victims through adult site ruse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three members of a fraud ring who are believed to have conned thousands of victims by falsely claiming they owed funds for use of adult sites, reports TV Asahi (June 13).

On Tuesday, Daisuke Yamada, 31, and the two other suspects allegedly worked together in falsely telling a man, aged in his 50s and living in Fukushima Prefecture, that he had accumulated past-due fees from browsing an adult site.

According to police, the suspects ran the scam from a residence in Inagi City. During a search of the headquarters, police seized a list containing about 1,000 names and phone numbers.

All told, the suspects are believed to have used similar means to collect 800 million yen in about 3,600 cases since the beginning of the year.