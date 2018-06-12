Fukuoka: Man, 50, lived with corpse of mother in residence for 5 months

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old who is believed to have lived with the corpse of his mother at their residence in Miyama City since early this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 11).

On Sunday, police working off a tip entered the residence and found the mummified remains stretched out on a sofa in the first-floor living room of the residence, located in the Setakamachi Ogawa area.

Police subsequently accused Akihiro Sonoda of abandoning a corpse. “The body is that of my 86-year-old mother,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

During questioning, the suspect said that he left the body of his mother in the residence without a proper burial after she died around January.

The suspect and his mother shared the residence. Prior to the discovery, a local resident visited the local municipal office to report that they had not seen the mother of the suspect over an extended period.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.