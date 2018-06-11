Saitama: Takkyubin employee returned to residence of woman after delivery to molest her

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old male employee of a takkyubin delivery company who returned to the residence of a woman in Kazo City after making a delivery in order to molest her, reports Fuji News Network (June 10).

At around 2:45 p.m. on June 8, Hideki Tamate, a resident of Gyoda City, forced his way into the residence after the woman, aged in her 20s, opened the door and fondled her body from behind.

Tamate, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I couldn’t resist touching her body,” the suspect was quoted by the Kazo Police Station.

Several days before the incident, the suspect made a delivery to the same residence. Upon his return, he claimed to the woman over the building’s intercom that he had forgotten his seal inside her residence. The incident took place after they both began searching for the item.

The woman later consulted with the Kazo Police Station. Tamate became a person of interest for police when the woman told them the name on the badge of the uniform of the perpetrator.