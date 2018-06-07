Tokyo: Man, 61, suspected in taxi, convenience store robberies

TOKYO (TR) – Following the release of footage showing the perpetrator in a robbery of a male taxi driver two years ago, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who suspected in the case and other crimes, reports TBS News (June 6).

According to police, Mamoru Sonehara, a resident of Sumida Ward, allegedly thrust a knife at the driver, 68, while demanding money on a road in Arakawa Ward on October 12, 2016.

“Not having money was difficult,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

The month after the incident, police publicly released dashboard camera footage showing a person believed to be Sonehara inside the back seat of the cab. “Given me your wallet,” the suspect can be heard saying from the passenger seat. “I don’t have a wallet,” the driver responded.

The suspect later fled the scene with 1,500 yen in cash and without paying the 1,090-yen fare. The driver was not injured in the incident, police said.

Police confirmed the participation of Sonehara after he was arrested for the robbery of a convenience store in April. He is believed to have been behind a total of eight incidents in which the value of lost property totals 470,000 yen, police said.