Gifu cops raid yakuza HQ in investigation of boss on suspicion of sexual assault

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police raided the headquarters of a criminal syndicate in Ogaki City as a part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by the gang’s boss earlier this year, reports the Gifu Shimbun (June 6).

At around 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 investigators from the Ogaki Police Station and an anti-organized crime division of the prefectural police entered the office of the Kawai-gumi, a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in search of evidence connected to the alleged sexual assault by 56-year-old Takemi Kameyama.

On the night of March 22, Kameyama brought a 23-year-old woman to a room of a hotel in the Anpachi district. While she was fully nude, the suspect then allegedly embraced her and washed her body.

Kameyama, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the charges. “I brought her to the hotel, but the rest of it is garbage,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the woman works part-time managing a street stall presided over by the gang.